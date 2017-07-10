BRIEF-Partech Ventures closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
July 10 Banque Saudi Fransi Sjsc
* Board proposes cash dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for H1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
