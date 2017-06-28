MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
June 28 Banro Corp
* Banro provides corporate update
* Banro Corp - Received notice from NYSE Market LLC that Banro is back in compliance with NYSE market's continued listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled it a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.