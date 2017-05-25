BRIEF-Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site

May 25 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site

* Mining day shift operations resumed at Namoya mine site on monday, May 22

* Banro Corp says it will take several days for all staff to arrive back on site, and a few days thereafter for full production operations to be achieved

* Foreign nationals and non-essential local staff who left Namoya site on temporary basis are expected to start returning to site on May 26