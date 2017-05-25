FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site

* Mining day shift operations resumed at Namoya mine site on monday, May 22

* Banro Corp says it will take several days for all staff to arrive back on site, and a few days thereafter for full production operations to be achieved

* Foreign nationals and non-essential local staff who left Namoya site on temporary basis are expected to start returning to site on May 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

