3 months ago
BRIEF-Banro reports incident at its Namoya Mine Site
May 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro reports incident at its Namoya Mine Site

* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya Mine Site

* All of company's staff and workers were unharmed

* There have been a series of attacks on police and military personnel in village areas surrounding Namoya Mine

* Normal operations are continuing at company's twangiza mine

* "There were attempts to enter Namoya Mine camp by armed intruders, but they were repulsed by security"

* Mining operations are temporarily suspended at Namoya Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

