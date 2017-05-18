BRIEF-Banro reports incident at its Namoya Mine Site

May 18 (Reuters) - Banro Corp
* Banro reports incident at its Namoya Mine Site
* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya Mine Site
* There have been a series of attacks on police and military personnel in village areas surrounding Namoya Mine
* All of company's staff and workers were unharmed
* Normal operations are continuing at company's twangiza mine
* "There were attempts to enter Namoya Mine camp by armed intruders, but they were repulsed by security"
* Mining operations are temporarily suspended at Namoya Mine