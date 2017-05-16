FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Baozun Inc Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Baozun Inc Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Baozun Inc

* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 804.9 million versus I/B/E/S view RMB 803 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 870 million to RMB 890 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 24 to 27 percent

* Baozun Inc qtrly diluted net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per American Depository Share RMB 0.18 (US$0.03)

* Baozun Inc qtrly diluted non-Gaap net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per ads RMB 0.50 (US$0.07)

* Baozun Inc qtrly total gross merchandise volume was RMB 2,974.4 million, an increase of 60.5% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.