FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Baozun reports Q4 revenue rose 25.2 pct to rmb 1.273 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Baozun reports Q4 revenue rose 25.2 pct to rmb 1.273 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Baozun Inc-

* Baozun announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 25.2 percent to rmb 1.273 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue rmb 800 million to rmb 810 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 20 to 21 percent

* "Expect gmv during fiscal year 2017 to grow by over 50% from fiscal year 2016"

* Quarterly non -gaap earnings per share per ads $0.20

* Baozun Inc says Q4 diluted net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per american depository share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.