BRIEF-Baozun reports Q4 revenue rose 25.2 pct to rmb 1.273 bln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Baozun Inc-

* Baozun announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 25.2 percent to rmb 1.273 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue rmb 800 million to rmb 810 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 20 to 21 percent

* "Expect gmv during fiscal year 2017 to grow by over 50% from fiscal year 2016"

* Quarterly non -gaap earnings per share per ads $0.20

* Baozun Inc says Q4 diluted net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per american depository share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: