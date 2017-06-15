BRIEF-iBASE Gaming says 2016 dividend record date is July 16
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 16
June 15 Bar Pacific Group Holdings Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$126.2 million versus HK$126.1 million
* FY loss attributable HK$4.3 million versus profit of HK$9.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 16
LONDON, June 21 Weakness among financial and retail stocks sent European shares down again on Wednesday, as a profit warning sent Provident Financial sharply down.