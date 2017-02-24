Feb 24 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:

* Dividend will now be subject to local dividends withholding tax at a rate of 20 pct, up from 15 pct

* Gross local dividend amount is 570 cents per ordinary share for shareholders exempt from dividend tax

* Net local dividend amount is 456 cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable to pay dividend tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)