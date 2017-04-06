BRIEF-China Finance Online reports about 43 pct fall in Q4 new revenue
* China Finance Online reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
April 6 Barclays Africa Group Ltd:
* S&P downgrades South African Banks
* Downgrade of sovereign has a direct impact to banks that are systemic to economy
* Also acknowledge Moody's announcement that they are putting South Africa under review for a downgrade
* Barclays Africa is well-capitalised with a strong liquidity position and a balance sheet of over 1 trillion rands
* Remain well capitalised for our strategy, risk appetite, risk profile, business activities and macroeconomic environment
* Remain committed to initiatives in support of government's efforts to effect structural reforms to stimulate inclusive economic growth Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* China Finance Online reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Madison Pacific Properties Inc announces the results for the six months ended February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: