4 months ago
BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group maintians FY guidance despite 884 mln stg impairment
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group maintians FY guidance despite 884 mln stg impairment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd:

* Our guidance for 2017 is unchanged

* Sees low to mid-single digit loan growth, with CIB growing faster than RBB and South Africa lagging rest of Africa's growth at constant currency

* Net interest margin is expected to decline slightly

* Slower revenue growth is likely to produce negative jaws in near term, despite continued cost containment

* Expect regulatory pressures and strong rand to dampen growth in first half

* Credit loss ratio should improve, in part due to large single name provision in base

* Common equity tier 1 ratio is likely to remain above board targets and our return on equity should be broadly similar to 2016's. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

