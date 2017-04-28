BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group maintians FY guidance despite 884 mln stg impairment

April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd:
* Our guidance for 2017 is unchanged
* Sees low to mid-single digit loan growth, with CIB growing faster than RBB and South Africa lagging rest of Africa's growth at constant currency
* Net interest margin is expected to decline slightly
* Slower revenue growth is likely to produce negative jaws in near term, despite continued cost containment
* Expect regulatory pressures and strong rand to dampen growth in first half
* Credit loss ratio should improve, in part due to large single name provision in base
* Common equity tier 1 ratio is likely to remain above board targets and our return on equity should be broadly similar to 2016's.