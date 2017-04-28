FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Barclays Africa names Daniel Hodge as non-executive director
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Barclays Africa names Daniel Hodge as non-executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd:

* Daniel Hodge has been appointed as non-executive director on board of Barclays Africa Group with effect from 1 May 2017

* Patrick Clackson will be stepping off board with effect from 30 April 2017

* Mark Merson, who has been on Barclays Africa Group board since January 2014, will no longer be a Barclays Plc-nominated director

* Mark will remain on board as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

