May 25 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Of Kenya Ltd:

* Q1 group net interest income of 5.03 billion shillings versus 5.42 billion shillings year ago

* Q1 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 2.52 billion shillings versus 3.04 billion shillings year ago Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)