BRIEF-Barclays CEO Jes Staley says did not offer resignation over whistleblower treatment

April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says "I made a mistake" over treatment of whistleblower

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says cooperating fully with regulatory investigation over treatment of whistleblower

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says did not offer resignation to board over treatment of whistleblower

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says continue to do well in credit, U.S. Rates did not trade as well as would've liked to

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says tough comparison for investment bank given strength of Q1 performance last year

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says can't make judgement on investment bank based on one quarter