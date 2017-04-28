FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Barclays CEO Jes Staley says did not offer resignation over whistleblower treatment
April 28, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Barclays CEO Jes Staley says did not offer resignation over whistleblower treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says "I made a mistake" over treatment of whistleblower

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says cooperating fully with regulatory investigation over treatment of whistleblower

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says did not offer resignation to board over treatment of whistleblower

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says continue to do well in credit, U.S. Rates did not trade as well as would've liked to

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says tough comparison for investment bank given strength of Q1 performance last year

* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says can't make judgement on investment bank based on one quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

