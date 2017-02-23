BRIEF-Barclays CEO Staley paid 4.2 mln stg in 2016

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Salaries and other short-term benefits for directors, other key management personnel rises to 31.9 million pounds in 2016 from 31.3 million in 2015

* 364 employees paid more than 1 million stg in 2016

* To pay CEO staley 2.35 million stg in fixed pay in 2017, bonus to be max 80 percent of fixed pay, LTIP 120 percent max of fixed pay

* Introduction of impairment requirements of ifrs 9 financial instruments, due to be implemented on 1 January 2018, is expected to result in higher impairment loss allowances

* CEO Staley paid total of 4.2 million stg in 2016