6 months ago
BRIEF-Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its shareholding in barclays africa
February 23, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its shareholding in barclays africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays uk produced an impressive rote of 19.3%

* Barclays international delivered a rote of 8.0%

* Reduced non-core rwas by £22bn

* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg

* Announcing that we will close non-core on 30 june 2017, six months earlier than previously targeted.

* Return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 3.6%

* Credit impairment charges increased £611m to £2,373m

* Increase in cet1 capital was largely driven by profits of £2.1bn generated in period

* Says capital on track to meet our end-state target and we are well positioned to absorb headwinds over next few years

* Additional uk customer redress provisions of £1,000m (2015: £2,772m) relating to payment protection insurance (ppi) were recognised

* Says certain legacy conduct issues remain

* Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its shareholding in barclays africa

* A final dividend for 2016 of 2.0p per share will be paid on 5 april 2017

* Says just months away from completing restructuring of barclays

* End-State cet1 capital ratio target has been revised to 150-200bps above minimum regulatory level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

