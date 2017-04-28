FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Barclays Q1 markets income falls 4 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 28, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Barclays Q1 markets income falls 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Africa banking profit before tax, excluding impairment of Barclays' holding in BAGL, increased to 325 mln stg

* Management views its current PPI provision as appropriate

* We have also observed an increase in PPI complaint flow from March 2017

* Credit impairment charges increased 19 pct to 527 mln stg in Q1

* On Africa, we await approval for separation arrangements already agreed with local management

* Markets income decreased 4 pct to 1.35 bln stg reflecting a 14 pct reduction in macro income to 490 mln stg, due to weaker performance in U.S. rates and impact of exiting energy-related commodities

* 10 pct reduction in equities at markets business to 462 mln stg driven by lower U.S. equity derivatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.