Feb 27 Barclays Plc -

* Ian Cheshire appointed as a director and as chairman designate of Barclays UK

* Ian Cheshire has been appointed as a non-executive director of Barclays with effect from 3 April 2017

* Ian Cheshire also appointed chairman designate of Barclays' ring-fenced bank, Barclays UK, which is in process of being established

* Intention to have an independent governance structure in place for Barclays Bank Plc when ring-fenced bank is constituted

* In interim, Gerry Grimstone to chair divisional board of Barclays International; will lead work to establish new board of Barclays Bank Plc