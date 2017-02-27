Feb 27 Barclays Plc -
* Ian Cheshire appointed as a director and as chairman
designate of Barclays UK
* Ian Cheshire has been appointed as a non-executive
director of Barclays with effect from 3 April 2017
* Ian Cheshire also appointed chairman designate of
Barclays' ring-fenced bank, Barclays UK, which is in process of
being established
* Intention to have an independent governance structure in
place for Barclays Bank Plc when ring-fenced bank is constituted
* In interim, Gerry Grimstone to chair divisional board of
Barclays International; will lead work to establish new board of
Barclays Bank Plc
