June 20 Barclays Plc
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to
these developments' over SFO fraud charges
* Barclays awaits further details of charges from SFO.
* SFO has informed barclays that it has not made a decision
as to whether it will also bring charges against barclays bank
plc in respect of loan.
* Other authorities have also been kept informed of
developments in these matters.
* Also, as previously disclosed, a civil claim has been
served on barclays bank plc by pcp capital partners llp
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Lawrence White)