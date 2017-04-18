BRIEF-Bard1 Life Sciences updates on status of lung cancer diagnostics program

April 18 (Reuters) - Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd:

* Says gives update on status of its lung cancer diagnostics program

* Says it had expected to announce results of its lung cancer by end of March 2017

* Bard1 Life Sciences says data is still undergoing analysis and determine performance of Bard1 test for early detection of lung cancer

* Bard1 life sciences says to report results of study after completion of analysis; process expected to take up to 8 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: