3 months ago
BRIEF-Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp to merge with Oomba Inc
May 16, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp to merge with Oomba Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp

* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp announces signing of merger agreement with Oomba Inc.

* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp - upon closing under merger agreement, combined company will operate as Oomba Gameworks

* Barington/Hilco Acquisition - pursuant to merger agreement, Oomba is purchasing assets of Gameworks Entertainment LLC, and merging combined company into company

* Barington/Hilco - Oomba is purchasing assets of Gameworks Entertainment LLC, merging combined company into company at agreed enterprise value of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

