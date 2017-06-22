WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp funds 30-day extension of date to consummate business combination
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp - full six-month extension allows company until August 11, 2017 to complete a business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts