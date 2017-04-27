UPDATE 2-Germany says no debt relief being prepared for Greece
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)
April 27 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd
* Barkerville announces increase to previously announced bought deal and concurrent private placement financing
* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd - amended terms of its bought deal private placement financing to increase size of offering to $23.5 million
* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd - in addition, company intends to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement of 16.66 million units
* Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd - non-brokered private placement of 16.66 million units for gross proceeds of $15.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds analyst quotes and details on speculators and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3765, or 72.65 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since February 2016 at C$1.3778 * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries touches its widest in 10 years By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 4 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 14-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a slump in oil prices offset narrowing in the cou