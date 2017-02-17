Feb 17 Barnes Group Inc:
* Barnes Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 sales $324 million versus I/B/E/S view $328.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 8 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.61 to $2.76
from continuing operations
* Barnes Group Inc sees organic sales growth of 3% to 5% for
2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted net income of $2.61 to $2.76 per
diluted share; up 3% to 9% from 2016
* Barnes Group Inc - aerospace backlog was $636 million at
end of Q4 of 2016, up 11% year-over-year
* Barnes Group Inc - company anticipates capital
expenditures of approximately $55 million in 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barnes Group Inc qtrly organic sales growth of 9%
