BRIEF-Exelon Generation Co issues additional senior notes
* On March 10, Exelon Generation Co LLC issued, sold an additional $250 million principal amount of its 2.950% senior notes due 2020 - Sec filing
Feb 28 Barnes & Noble Education Inc
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - announced that it has acquired MBS Textbook Exchange, LLC
* Barnes & Noble Education acquires MBS for $174.2 million
* Barnes & Noble Education - together, MBS and BNED will operate over 1,490 physical and virtual bookstores and serve more than 6 million students
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc says transaction is expected to be accretive to EBITDA, net income and cash flow in fiscal 2018
* Barnes & Noble Education - together, MBS and BNED will operate over 1,490 physical and virtual bookstores and serve more than 6 million students enrolled in higher education institutions
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - board of directors established a special committee of board to evaluate MBS acquisition opportunity
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - both special committee and full BNED board of directors approved transaction unanimously
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - co's special committee retained independent financial and legal advisors
* Barnes & Noble Education - amended its credit facility to add $100 million seasonal provision, increasing maximum availability under facility to $500 million
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc says borrowed approximately $55 million under facility to fund acquisition
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - David Henderson has been named president of MBS
* Bned expects to adjust tax basis of MBS's assets to their fair market values
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc says expects borrowings under facility to vary from $0 to $250 million
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - Bob Pugh, CEO of MBS, and Dan Schuppan, president of MBS, have announced their plans to retire as of March 31, 2017
* Barnes & Noble-concurrent with signing of deal,amended credit facility to add $100 million seasonal provision, increasing availability under facility to $500 million
* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to BNED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 10, Exelon Generation Co LLC issued, sold an additional $250 million principal amount of its 2.950% senior notes due 2020 - Sec filing
NEW YORK, March 10 Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine on Friday resisted accepting blame for the October 2011 collapse of his brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd, repeatedly stressing his reliance on judgments by the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code