July 12, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education Q4 sales $342.8 million

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc:

* Barnes & Noble Education reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 sales rose 16.3 percent to $342.8 million

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - q4 comparable store sales increased 1.4% for BNC, as compared to prior year period

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - for fiscal year 2018, company expects sales at BNC to be relatively flat

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc -sees fiscal year 2018 comparable store sales to decline in low- to mid-single digit percentage point range year over year

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc sees fiscal year 2018 consolidated sales to be in range of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion before intercompany eliminations

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc sees for fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

