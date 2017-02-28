Feb 28 Barnes & Noble Education Inc

* Barnes & Noble Education reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 sales $521.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $538.9 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 4.9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 2.5 percent

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - In 2017, comparable store sales are expected to decrease by approximately 3.0% compared to prior year

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - expects capital expenditures to be approximately $40 million in 2017

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - for 2017, co expects adjusted EBITDA to increase on a percentage basis in mid-single digits compared with prior year

* FY2017 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S