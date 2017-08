April 27 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc

* Barnes & Noble promotes Demos Parneros to chief executive officer

* Says Leonard Riggio will step down as CEO and remain chairman of board of directors.

* Says Parneros has been chief operating officer of Barnes & Noble since November 2016