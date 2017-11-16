BRIEF-Barnes & Noble responds to Sandell Asset Management proposal

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* Barnes & noble issues response to sandell proposal

* Barnes & noble inc - ‍issued a response to a sandell asset management proposal that was published in wall street journal​

* Barnes & noble inc - ‍sandell proposed a transaction to take barnes & noble private for approximately $650 million​

* Barnes & noble inc says “‍does not take sandell’s proposal as bona fide”​

* ‍company believes debt financing of $500 million required for sandell proposal is “highly unlikely”​

* Barnes & noble - ‍chairman leonard riggio has no intention of rolling his shares into a new private entity controlled by sandell​