BRIEF-Eastsiberian announces expiry of MOU with Pan American Oil
* Eastsiberian Plc announces expiry of memorandum of understanding with Pan American Oil Ltd.
June 30 Barracuda Networks Inc
* Barracuda co-founder Michael Perone steps down as cmo, remains on board of directors
* Barracuda networks says erin hintz, most recently cmo at urban airship, will join barracuda as senior vice president and chief marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastsiberian Plc announces expiry of memorandum of understanding with Pan American Oil Ltd.
BOSTON, June 30 As hedge fund investors have been choosing computers over star stock-pickers, putting ever more money into "quant" funds, one firm has become the undisputed leader in attracting assets.