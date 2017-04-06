April 6 Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with
Shandong Gold
* Deal for $960 million
* It has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with
Shandong Gold Group Co., Ltd.
* Barrick and Shandong will form a working group to explore
joint development of Pascua-Lama deposit
* Both companies will evaluate additional investment
opportunities on El Indio gold belt on border of Argentina and
Chile
* Barrick Gold Corp - Proceeds from transaction will be
used to reduce debt and for investments in our business to grow
free cash flow per share
* Shandong Gold Mining will acquire 50 percent of Barrick's
Veladero mine in San Juan Province, Argentina
* Shandong has financing commitments in place for full value
of transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: