BRIEF-Basic Energy Q1 loss per share $1.49

April 20 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc

* Continue to expect gradual improvement in pricing and utilization for remainder of 2017(corrects period)

* Basic energy services reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.49

* Q1 revenue $182 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Basic energy services inc - currently anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of $115.0 million, including $70.0 million of capital leases and other financings