5 months ago
BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc

* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Basic energy services-anticipates total revenues will be significantly lower and loss from operations will be significantly higher for year ended december 31, 2016

* Basic energy services - in connection with the emergence of bankruptcy proceedings among other things, expects recording a significant reorganization gain

* Basic energy services-not in position to provide specific estimates of anticipated significant changes in results of operations from fy 2015 to fy 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

