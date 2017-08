April 21 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* Basilea announces agreement with FDA on special protocol assessments for antibiotic ceftobiprole phase 3 clinical studies in bloodstream and skin infections

* Initiation of ceftobiprole pivotal phase 3 clinical program under barda contract anticipated within next three to six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)