BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica FY 2016 net loss narrows to CHF 51.3 million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* In 2017, Basilea will further advance clinical development of its oncology drug candidates and expects to complete dose-escalation in bal101553’s phase 1/2a studies and bal 3833’s phase 1 study

* Product sales of 7.1 million Swiss francs ($7.08 million) in europe and 7.3 million francs royalties received on 2016 Cresemba US sales

* 289 million francs cash and financial investments at 2016 year-end

* FY net loss 51.3 million francs versus 61.6 million francs year ago

* Sales for 2016 full year of 7.1 million francs in Europe