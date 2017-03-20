FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Basler expects 2017 sales growth and pre-tax return above strategic target value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Basler Ag

* Basler starts with very strong incoming orders into the new fiscal year and expects 2017 sales growth and pre-tax return above the strategic target value

* Sales growth 2017 will very likely be above strategic target value of 15 pct

* Due to economies of scale, in this case it can be assumed that pre-tax return will also be above targeted 11 pct percentage points in 2017

* Started new fiscal year with a high order backlog as well as good incoming orders

* With a continued good order situation, processing of order backlog is expected to last into Q3, despite significant capacity expansions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

