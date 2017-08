May 24 (Reuters) - Basler Kantonalbank:

* A FURTHER 375,000 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES WERE SOLD AT 68.0 CHFPER SHARE OUTSIDE STOCK EXCHANGE TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WHO COMMITTED THEMSELVES TO TAKEOVER OF SIX-MONTH DISPOSAL LOCK-OFF

* PLACEMENT OF A TOTAL OF 799 507 PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES CORRESPONDS TO A TRANSACTION VOLUME OF 54.4 MILLION SWISS FRANCS