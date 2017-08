March 30 (Reuters) - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc :

* Bassett announces fiscal first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 sales $105.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.9 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 3.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bassett Furniture Industries Inc - "produced mixed results in an unpredictable sales environment during Q1 of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: