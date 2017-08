Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bastide Le Confort Medical SA:

* H1 revenue EUR 106.4 million ($112.22 million) versus EUR 95.1 million year ago

* Targets global growth about 15% for whole 2016-2017 Source text: bit.ly/2m4Femt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9481 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)