6 months ago
BRIEF-BAT full-year revenue rises
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-BAT full-year revenue rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc:

* Preliminary announcement for the year ended 31 December 2016

* FY revenue 14,751 mln stg vs 14,008 mln stg year earlier

* FY adjusted profit from operations* 5,480 mln stg versus 5,197 mln stg year earlier

* FY group's cigarette market share1 in its key markets2 continued to grow very strongly, up 50 basis points (bps)

* FY group cigarette volume grew 0.2 pct to 665 billion

* FY total tobacco volume was 0.1 pct higher than 2015

* FY group revenue was up 12.6 pct at current rates

* FY adjusted diluted earnings per share, at current rates, was up 18.8 pct at 247.5 pence

* Board has recommended a final dividend of 118.1p, to be paid on 4 May 2017

* In 2016, group experienced significant hedge ineffectiveness on its external swaps, driven by market volatility following referendum regarding "Brexit"

* Are investigating, through external legal advisors, allegations of misconduct and are liaising with serious fraud office and other relevant authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

