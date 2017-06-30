June 30 BAUMOT GROUP AG:

* REVENUES INCREASED BY 42.6% TO 38.2 MILLION EUROS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY EBITDA IMPROVED VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR TO -3.3 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: -4.2 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)