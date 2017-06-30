UPDATE 3-Knorr-Bremse to pursue takeover without Haldex backing
* Shares in Haldex drop 7.2 percent (Adds further Knorr-Bremse comments)
June 30 BAUMOT GROUP AG:
* REVENUES INCREASED BY 42.6% TO 38.2 MILLION EUROS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR
* FY EBITDA IMPROVED VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR TO -3.3 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: -4.2 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares in Haldex drop 7.2 percent (Adds further Knorr-Bremse comments)
* Says continues to pursue merger clearance process and offer for Haldex with full commitment