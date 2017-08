March 20 (Reuters) - Nicox Sa

* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod

* Valeant - fda has set a pdufa date of august 24, 2017 for its decision on new drug application (nda) for latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: