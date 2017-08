BRIEF-Bausch + lomb receives 510(k) clearance from FDA for stellaris elite next-generation phacoemulsification platform

April 6 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* Bausch + lomb receives 510(k) clearance from fda for stellaris elite™ next-generation phacoemulsification platform

* Valeant - bausch + lomb plans to launch retina applications for stellaris elite this summer

* Valeant - retina applications for stellaris elite will integrate both retina and cataract capabilities into a single machine