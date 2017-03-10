BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies FY net loss narrows to 9.7 million euros
* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago
March 10 Bavarian Nordic A/S:
* Announces collaboration to evaluate CV301 and tecentriq in bladder cancer
* Agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) whereby Roche has agreed to supply their PD-L1 blocking antibody Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for a clinical study combining Bavarian Nordic's cancer vaccine, CV301, and Tecentriq in patients with urothelial carcinoma, or bladder cancer
* Roche has committed to supplying Tecentriq to Bavarian Nordic during the phase 2 trial
* Bavarian Nordic will be responsible for conducting clinical trial, and both companies will share data from trial
* Bavarian Nordic continues to retain all commercial rights to CV301
* Elon Shalev was elected by board to serve as shl's chairman of board of directors