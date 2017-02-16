FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-BAWAG says looking at "a few" possible acquisitions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-BAWAG says looking at "a few" possible acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BAWAG PSK:

* Says 2016 net profit 484 million euros, 2016 NII 730 million eur

* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 15.1 percent at end-2016

* Says we are in the process of looking at a few inorganic opportunities, mainly in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, that will expedite our growth plans

* Says 2016 npl ratio 2.0 percent

* Says 2017 SREP requirement is 8 percent, plus 1 percent pillar 2 guidance

* Says targets pre-tax profit of more than 500 million eur, CET 1 ratio of more than 12 percent, ROTE of more than 16 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.