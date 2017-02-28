Feb 28 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter and Scinopharm announce exclusive strategic partnership for generic oncology injectables

* Baxter International Inc - under terms of partnership, Baxter and Scinopharm will collaborate on product development and manufacturing

* Baxter International Inc - Baxter will hold commercialization rights, with products included in arrangement expected to launch beginning in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: