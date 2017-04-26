FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Baxter International Q1 revenue $2.5 billion
April 26, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Baxter International Q1 revenue $2.5 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter reports first-quarter 2017 results and increases financial outlook for full-year 2017

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.20 to $2.28 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.66 to $1.80

* In Q2, expects flat sales growth on a reported basis, or approximately 2 percent on a constant currency basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Baxter International - now expects sales growth of approximately 1 to 2 percent on a reported basis or 2 to 3 percent on a constant currency basis in 2017

* Baxter International - expects sales growth of about 1 to 2 percent on a reported basis or 2 to 3 percent on a constant currency basis for FY 2017

* Baxter International says expects earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $0.55 to $0.57 per diluted share in Q2

* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $10.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

