* Bayer- ‍Has enrolled first patient in a global phase IV study assessing clinical effects of riociguat in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension​

* Bayer- ‍Study, which is part of collaboration between co, Merck, is seeking to enroll patients at 26 sites in U.S. with total of 100 study sites worldwide​