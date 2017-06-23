UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 BAYER AG:
* BAYER RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR REGORAFENIB FOR SECOND-LINE SYSTEMIC TREATMENT OF LIVER CANCER
* FINAL DECISION OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IS EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS Source text - bit.ly/2sYvWer Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)