BRIEF-Bayerische Landesbank Q1 pretax profit up 153 pct to EUR 230 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK:

* POSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAXES OF EUR 230 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017, AN INCREASE OF 153 PERCENT OVER YEAR-BEFORE PERIOD (Q1 2016: EUR 91 MILLION)

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED TO EUR 430 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 372 MILLION)

* Q1 NET COMMISSION INCOME CLIMBED TO EUR 71 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 58 MILLION)

* Q1 CET1 RATIO OF 14.6 PERCENT ON A PHASE-IN BASIS AND 13.1 PERCENT FULLY LOADED REMAINS ON A PAR WITH GOOD LEVEL AT END OF 2016

* EXPECTS 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES IN MID TRIPLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE ONCE AGAIN, PROVIDING MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text: bit.ly/2r4NeTQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)