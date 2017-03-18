BRIEF-Bayer's Rivaroxaban better than Aspirin in venous thromboembolism trial

March 18 (Reuters) - Bayer AG

* Bayer's Rivaroxaban demonstrated superior protection against recurrent venous thromboembolism compared with Aspirin in Einstein choice study

* Data were presented in a late-breaking clinical trial session at acc.17 and published simultaneously in New England Journal of Medicine

* Both Rivaroxaban treatment arms were superior in preventing recurrent venous Thromboembolism while showing comparable and very low rates of major bleeding versus aspirin